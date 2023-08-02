Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Sells $15,085.71 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director David V. Singer sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $15,085.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. 596,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

