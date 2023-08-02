Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield
Brookfield Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE BN opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
