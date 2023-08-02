Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $37,205,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Brookfield by 1.4% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 454,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Brookfield by 16.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BN opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.