Brokers Set Expectations for Neogen Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Neogen Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $147,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,564,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 21.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

