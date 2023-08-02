Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT at $87.33

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. Prothena has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prothena will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $311,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $311,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $394,535.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,333 shares of company stock worth $15,762,013. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

