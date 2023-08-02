Brokerages Set Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) PT at GBX 2,745

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,745 ($35.24).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.66) to GBX 2,000 ($25.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.73) to GBX 2,250 ($28.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 110 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,254 ($28.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,479.40 ($3,183.21). In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.75) per share, with a total value of £49,987 ($64,176.40). Also, insider Don Robert bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,254 ($28.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,479.40 ($3,183.21). Insiders bought a total of 3,812 shares of company stock worth $7,379,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
