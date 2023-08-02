Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) PT at $123.00

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. Bunge has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bunge by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

