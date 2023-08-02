Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) PT at $39.00

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 37 ($0.48) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 55 ($0.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Panmure Gordon upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

BHOOY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

