Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $45.38

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.92 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,046,000 after acquiring an additional 366,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,619,000 after purchasing an additional 237,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.