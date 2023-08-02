Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.38. 166,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

