Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $27.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $892.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $852.89 and a 200 day moving average of $700.07. The stock has a market cap of $368.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

