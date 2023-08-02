Brixmor Property Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 115.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

BRX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 968,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,125,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 909,512 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

