Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,279,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

