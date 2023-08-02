Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

