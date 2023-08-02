BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,033. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

