BrainsWay (BWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 53.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

