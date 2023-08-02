BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 481.75 ($6.19) on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 374.27 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 498.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 446.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 551 ($7.07) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.29) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.19)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.32) to GBX 530 ($6.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 610 ($7.83) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617 ($7.92).

Insider Activity

About BP

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £304.85 ($391.39). In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £304.85 ($391.39). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($483.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 213 shares of company stock valued at $99,952. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

