Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-$7.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.24-7.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.85.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. 2,395,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

