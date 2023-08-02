boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,456,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 3,158,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
boohoo group Price Performance
boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
boohoo group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.