boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,456,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 3,158,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

