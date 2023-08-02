Bobcoin (BOBC) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $19,739.35 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

