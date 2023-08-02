BMO Capital Markets Trims WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Target Price to $95.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,500. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,851,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 219,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 216,536 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

