BMO Capital Markets Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$21.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

NBLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE:NBLY traded down C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$14.56 and a 12 month high of C$25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$765.58 million, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total transaction of C$404,489.91. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

