BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading Down 0.5%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.15 and last traded at C$19.21. Approximately 39,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 52,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.30.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.51.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

