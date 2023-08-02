BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Down to $96.45

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.45, but opened at $87.70. BlueLinx shares last traded at $84.94, with a volume of 9,759 shares trading hands.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a market cap of $784.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 50.2% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlueLinx by 11,602.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 68,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlueLinx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 200,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

