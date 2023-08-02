Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 1,426,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

