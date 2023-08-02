Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 165,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 20.0% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 94,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 98.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

