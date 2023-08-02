BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.30

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of THRG stock opened at GBX 576 ($7.40) on Wednesday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 477.96 ($6.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 670.58 ($8.61). The firm has a market cap of £580.78 million, a PE ratio of -196.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 586.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.66.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

