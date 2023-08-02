BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.30

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of THRG stock opened at GBX 576 ($7.40) on Wednesday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 477.96 ($6.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 670.58 ($8.61). The firm has a market cap of £580.78 million, a PE ratio of -196.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 586.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.66.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
