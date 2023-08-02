BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MQY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.