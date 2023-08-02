BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BKT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 29,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
