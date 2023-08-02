BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 29,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.