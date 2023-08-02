BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 324.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.
BlackRock Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $13.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $718.59. The company had a trading volume of 230,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $700.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
