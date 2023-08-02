BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
FRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $12.79.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
