BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

