BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,473. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
