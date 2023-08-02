BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,473. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

