BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 113,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,498. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
