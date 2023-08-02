BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 113,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,498. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.