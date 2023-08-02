BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.78. 4,616,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,091. The stock has a market cap of $449.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day moving average is $228.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

