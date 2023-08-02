Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.88 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $29,142.41 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $566.71 billion and approximately $20.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00783590 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00125705 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018317 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,446,268 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
