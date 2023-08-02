BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 331,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.84. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
