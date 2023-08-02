Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Biohaven

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.