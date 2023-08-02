BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.78

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 136745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.