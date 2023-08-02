BioAtla’s (BCAB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 302.68% from the company’s current price.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

BioAtla Price Performance

BCAB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 474,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,409. The company has a market cap of $142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BioAtla by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BioAtla by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

