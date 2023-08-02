Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Soditic Asset Management LLP

Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 11.8% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $404.88. The stock had a trading volume of 120,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,581. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $572.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.43 and its 200-day moving average is $431.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

