Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. 1,957,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

