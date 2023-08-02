Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. 116,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $937.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

