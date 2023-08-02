Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.54. 1,121,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.22.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

