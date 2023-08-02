Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 108.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3,461.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

