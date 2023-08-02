Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 205 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.