Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

