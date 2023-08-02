Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,172 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,616,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

IRTC opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $113.52. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

