Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,050 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.