BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 9,417 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 15.5% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.82% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 352,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,828. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

