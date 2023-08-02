BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BayCom by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BayCom by 7,279.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 15,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. BayCom has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $245.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.68.

BayCom Announces Dividend

BayCom Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

