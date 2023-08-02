Barclays Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $123.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.
SBUX opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.
In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
