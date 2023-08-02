Barclays Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $123.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

SBUX opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

